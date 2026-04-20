Best Sandals & Summer Shoes to Rock in the Warmer Weather

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The weather's warming up ... which means it's time to bust out those strappy sandals and summery shoes!

After spending months bundling up in boots, you're probably looking forward to some fun, fashionable footwear.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best sandals and shoes for summer ... check them out!

The MakeMeChic Floral Kitten Heel feels so flirty and fun, and the pretty, pink floral appliqué is perfect for summer.

The open-toed strappy sandal is the perfect accessory for wherever the warm weather takes you ... whether you're out and about or lounging by the pool.

The Cushionaire Chai Flat Strappy Sandals are the perfect combination of comfy and cute. They're super easy to dress up or down, so they're great for any of your summer plans!

These sandals slip right on and are made with a cushioned footbed that's soft on the soles of your feet.

Crocs is known for making some of the comfiest shoes on the planet ... and the Crocs Getaway Strappy Sandals are no exception.

Just stepping into these shoes feels like a vacation -- the smooth straps and squishy footbed will keep your feet feeling nice and cushioned while you go from the beach to the boardwalk and back again.

Summer is the season to show off some elegant, open-toed shoes, like the Coutgo Bow Tie High Heels.

These sexy stilettos have a pretty bow on the back -- perfect for a summer night out! You could also dress them down with a pair of jeans and rock them during the day.

The Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Sandals offer more of a sophisticated look than your typical flat sandal ... thanks to the metal hardware.

These strappy shoes take the typical thong silhouette and elevate it to something super stylish.

The LACIKOSZ Floral High Heels is another option if you're looking for something fun and flowery for your feet.

The best part? They come in several styles -- kitten heel, block heel and wedge -- and a couple cute colors!

The FITORY Flat Sandals are quick and convenient ... they slide right onto your feet without having to mess with any straps or buckles.

They're available in a bunch of neutral colors -- and even some pretty pastels -- so they're easy to dress up or down.

If you're looking for a little lift, you can't go wrong with the Fashare Wedge Sandals. The rope platform heel just screams summer -- and the mule design makes them super easy to slip on and off.

Plus, the cute little tie adds a little flair to your footwear!

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