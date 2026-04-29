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Get your money ... and spend it on getting your money a nicer place to live!

What do we mean? Instead of carrying around a wallet where all your cash and cards are spilling out, get something that shows the class you're looking to have with the bank you carry in your pocket!

These minimalist wallets cut all the fat ... and give you all the streamlined performance you never knew you needed! So throw out that Dagwood sandwich you call a wallet and get one of these slim solutions below.

We live in a cashless society now ... kinda.

This Ridge wallet is perfect for you to carry the essentials -- your credit cards and nothing else!

The design of this wallet is as simple as keeping your phone in your pocket.

With a slick, slim design, it is meant to feel like a perfect little filing folder for your credit and debit cards!

It also comes with a cash strap in case you can't leave the house without some dollar bills!

The TraveLingo wallet is another excellent choice. It keeps your cards nice and organized, filed safely in a pocket-sized wallet that also has a cash clip.

The particularly satisfying thing about this option are the options you get in terms of visuals. You can get a carbon fiber, obsidian, wooden walnut, green, or iron color that goes perfectly with the sleek design!

If you're more of a classic bi-fold person, but still looking for that minimalist design ... fear not, you can run the RunBox in your pocket!

This keeps your cards nice an accessible in the front for ya ... but you also get the design of that classic wallet look!

Now, if you're really into the classics ... as in you will not have any wallet that's not a leather billfold, then this Bellroy is the way to go for you!

This one comes in brown.

It's the absolute classic wallet that you think of when you hear the word.

So, if you're looking to get yourself a new one, this is far and away the easiest choice to make!

Very few options on this list can hold up to the classiness achieved by this Foxhackle wallet.

It is crafted from vegetable-tanned leather, with a slim design that fits 8-10 cards and bills effortlessly inside it, giving you both easy access to your cash and cards, and a convenient way to hold both!

Keep all your in-pocket valuables together in one with this ESR Magsafe Wallet for iPhone!

Carry your cash and cards alongside your iPhone ... which probably has your credit cards on it already, but it's the thought that counts! If you lose them, at least you can call your phone to locate your lost items ... Can't exactly do that with a wallet, now, can you?

And while you're at it stop looking like a janitor and get that key situation under control with this Key Organizer!

House keys, storage keys, office keys -- so many keys! Who wants to hear you jangling up and down the halls when you walk around? Nobody! So jangle your way over to Amazon and get this Key Organizer for once!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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