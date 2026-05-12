Hayden Panettiere Reveals Harrowing Experience With 'Very Famous' Naked Man in Bed

Hayden Panettiere is opening up about a terrifying experience she had with a naked Hollywood star, revealing she was trapped alone in bed with him on a boat.

The actress sat down for an interview with Jay Shetty during Monday's episode of his "On Purpose" podcast and, at one point, their convo turned to the traumatic boat incident, which Hayden wrote about in her new memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning."

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Check out the clip ... Shetty first brings up the harrowing memory, and then Hayden goes into a long explanation, saying she was only 18 at the time and incapable of being fully aware of her surroundings. Even worse, Hayden said she was set up by an industry friend she trusted and viewed as a protector.

That so-called friend led her down into a small room on the boat while at sea and physically put her into bed with the "undressed man," who Hayden described as "very famous."

Hayden said after the friend left the room, she became "ferocious," telling herself "this is not happening," while scrambling around for some place to hide. Watch the rest of the clip to find out how it all ended.