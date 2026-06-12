Sofia Grainge Kids Clothes on Sale Early for Amazon Prime Day

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As a model mom, Sofia Grainge knows a thing or two about children's clothes. So it only makes sense that she'd team up with Amazon Essentials for a line of kids' wear.

From sweet sets to adorable dresses and even outerwear, you could fully upgrade your child's closet with the pieces from this collection.

Luckily, a ton of great options are on sale early for Amazon Prime Day. Check them out!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If you're looking for summer staples, this Unisex French Terry Play Set is the perfect addition to your kids' wardrobe.

The 2-piece set includes a pair of elastic waist shorts and a drop shoulder sweatshirt your child can either wear together or as separates.

So, you can grab just one color ... or mix and match all four for endless opportunities.

Thanks to the breathable cotton, the puff sleeves and the Peter Pan collar, your little girl will look and feel like a princess in the Girls' Cotton Sateen Dress.

Plus, you can pick up an adult-sized version for a sweet mommy & me moment!

Is there anything sweeter than a baby in a polo? The Boys' Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Romper Set from Sofia Grainge gives you not one, but two adorable outfits.

From simple solids to fun patterns, these romper sets are on sale early for Prime Day ... that means you can save big on these cute onesies.

Your little one is going to need a good raincoat for those summer showers ... so we're happy to report the Girls' Water Repellent Rain Jacket is also on sale early for Prime Day!

It's water-repellent on the outside and insulated on the inside, so she'll be nice and warm even when the rain's coming down.

Plus, the styles are absolutely adorable.

The Girls' Baby Cotton Sleeveless Play Set is such a cute outfit that totally screams summer.

It's 100% cotton so you know your kid will be completely comfortable while still looking like a little fashionista.

The sweet set comes in 4 fun styles -- blue-and-white stripes, lemons, a light pink solid style and little ice cream cones.

Is the Unisex Baby Cotton Bucket Hat not the most precious little hat you've ever seen?!

And it's going to come in so handy this summer while you and your tiny tot enjoy the warm weather.

The brim will protect their little face from the sunrays ... and the designs are cute to boot!

The Unisex Toddler Sneakers with Rubber Sole are as cute as they are comfortable. The hook-and-loop closures keep the shoes nice and secure around your kid's feet and the rubber soles are pretty durable ... so they can run around and play all day!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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