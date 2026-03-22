Best Draper James Looks to Celebrate Reese Witherspoon Birthday

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Reese Witherspoon is hitting the big 5-0 and while she's totally mastered the whole aging gracefully thing, she's also completely nailed her personal style too.

The actress is all about classic, feminine looks … and that's exactly what she designs for her Draper James clothing line.

In honor of her big day, we've rounded up some party-worthy frocks and other top picks from the collection so you, too, can celebrate in style.

If you’re looking to build out your spring wardrobe, this Draper James Molly Mini Dress in Embroidered Stripe is the perfect addition.

This lightweight, flowy dress is cut from a draped fabric, making it a great choice as the temperatures rise.

And with feminine finishes like a mandarin collar, gathered sleeves, and a flared skirt, it’s sure to become a staple in your closet.

This best-selling frock is a prim and proper option for whatever you’re up to this season, from work meetings to weekend parties.

With a contrast collar and trim, it’ll easily become a standout piece in your wardrobe.

Get ready for those beach days ahead with this chic Draper James Striped Cooler Bag.

This versatile soft-sided insulated bag can be filled with your favorite drinks and snacks for a day outdoors or loaded up with groceries that need to be kept cold on the way home from the supermarket.

Complete with a fun, floral tassel keychain and an adjustable shoulder strap for easy transport, this bag is more than just an accessory.

You can’t go wrong with gingham!

This Draper James Sadie Belted Shift Dress in Textured Gingham was designed with a classic silhouette that’s ideal for the office without being all business … and is also fitting for a weekend dinner date.

With a belt to cinch your waist and an available matching blazer, you’ll have this piece for years to come.

In search of the perfect piece for your upcoming tropical vacay? Look no further than this Draper James Fiona Wrap Midi Dress in Lurex Crepe.

Cut from a sparkly flower-printed fabric and finished with dolman sleeves, a wrap bodice and a skirt with a high-low hem, you’ll get plenty of use out of this frock during your trip.

Whether you’re sitting by the pool for lunch or out to dinner with the fam, you won’t be afraid to outfit-repeat with a piece this cute.

Office party? Dinner with the girls? For all those moments you just don’t know what to wear, this Draper James Lindsay Long Sleeve Mini Dress is sure to come in handy.

This twist on the classic shift dress is finished with sheer sleeves as well as a ruffled mock neck and cuffs.

Pair it with your favorite jewelry and heels to dress it up … or just allow the refined polka dot print speak for itself.

Your new everyday shoes are these best-selling Draper James Taylor Flats.

These classic square-toed ballet flats are an excellent addition to your closet … and will go with pretty much anything.

Featuring the brand’s signature logo hardware on the heel and a graceful vamp bow, these nude-toned shoes are sure to complement your polished style.

There’s no better time for the Draper James Wilson Mini Dress in Spring Floral than the first scorching hot days of the year.

With a flower power print and flattering, comfortable details like an open neckline and elasticated waist, this dress will keep you cool and have you looking chic.

Wear it to run errands with your favorite sneakers, or switch to sandals for dinner dates, drinks with friends and whatever else you’ve got planned.

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