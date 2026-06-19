Fitness Gear on Sale for Early Prime Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Gym memberships are expensive and personal trainers can be pricey … but Prime Day is here to make your workouts a whole lot more affordable.

Major deals are in full swing and there's never been a better time to build out your own fitness setup at home. From dumbbells to walking pads and ellipticals, these discounts just made it easier to stay active all season long … without paying full price.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Gone are the days that a bulky treadmill takes over the whole room. With this Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill, you'll actually get in your daily steps without needing to have an entire home gym.

This portable and compact treadmill supports speeds up to 9 MPH and includes three manual incline levels. And with the advanced wi-fi integration, you can effortlessly connect to your smart TV or the app for real-time tracking, personalized adjustments, and optimized goal management.

Forget trekking to the gym every time you want to use the rowing machine.

This Dripex Home Rowing Machine is equipped with a powerful yet quiet magnetic engine, ensuring it won’t disturb neighbors and making it perfect for your at-home workouts.

With 16 levels of magnetic resistance, it can accommodate all skill levels, whether you’re a beginner or are looking for a little extra challenge.

Leave your gym membership in the past because you can do it all with the GarveeLife Home Gym Machine.

This 10-in-1 power rack combines 10 different workout stations, including bench press rack, cable crossover, lat pulldown, dip and pull-up stations.

Plus, its compact size reduces floor space by nearly two-thirds versus traditional gym racks, making it a great choice for home gyms and smaller spaces.

Get in a little extra pump before you start your day.

This Doorway Pull-Up Bar affixes to almost any doorframe in your home, all without screws or drilling. It can easily hold up to 440 Ibs, ensuring maximum stability with no wobbling or slipping.

Whether you’re doing pull-ups, chin-ups or leg raises, this piece of equipment is sure to come in handy … especially on those days you don’t make it to the gym.

Getting started with weightlifting has never been so easy with this Adjustable Freeweight Dumbbell Set.

With just one set, these weights can transform with the addition of one (or more!) dumbbell plates. With a max weight of 88 lbs., these dumbbells can be whatever you need … from kettlebells to barbells.

Plus, they’re wrapped with high-quality thickened ABS material to reduce impact and ensure your floors don’t get damaged.

You’re guaranteed to burn some extra calories with the Sunny Health & Fitness Hybrid Elliptical.

This low impact, cardio workout combines a 9 inch vertical climb with 5 inch horizontal stride, meaning you’re getting more of a burn than traditional elliptical machines. With an easy-turn resistance knob to up the intensity, this is the perfect compact device beginners and pros alike.

Say goodbye to yoga sessions on uncomfortable mats that make it feel like you’re working out on concrete floors.

This Amazon Basics Extra Thick Yoga Mat is ultra cushy, offering 1/2 inch of thickness for comfortable, padded support and a textured surface for extra traction. Plus, it comes with a handy elastic strap for easy transport and storage.

Enhance your workouts with this Amazon Basics Weighted Vest.

Ideal for strength training, cardio, and endurance workouts, it’s filled with 12 lbs. of iron sand for optimal weight distribution and durability.

It’s crafted from breathable material and includes pocks for convenient storage of small essentials like your keys and credit cards. It’s also equipped with reflective striping for enhanced visibility during outdoor activities and evening workouts.

Add this Amazon Basics Anti-Burst Exercise Ball to your workout routine or office setup.

Ideal for yoga, core strengthening or low impact exercises, it has a non-slip textured surface for secure grip and stability. Plus, it can be used as ergonomic office seating to help improve your sitting posture and reduce lower back pain. It can support up to 600 lbs and is designed not to burst, even when punctured.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!