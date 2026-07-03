Bravo Fan Merch Available on Amazon

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Bravo isn't just a TV network … it's a lifestyle.

Whether you live for the Housewives, can't stop quoting "Vanderpump Rules," or your idea of self-care involves binge watching three seasons of "Below Deck," you've come to the right place.

We've rounded up the best Bravo merch on Amazon, including iconic tees, hats, and tumblers that'll have you shouting, "I made it nice!"

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If you can't make it to a taping of "Watch What Happens Live," turn your living room into the Bravo Clubhouse with this Bravo Throw Pillow.

With its rainbow detailing, this double-sided pillow is a fun nod to your favorite late night show.

Whether you're curling up on the couch to watch an episode or welcoming guests to your own clubhouse, this pillow is sure to make a statement.

If you're a certified Bravo stan, this Bravo Hoodie is an absolute must-have in your closet.

Whether you're binging Real Housewives or Below Deck, this is the perfect sweatshirt to cozy up in while watching your favorite shows.

Of course, you can rock this hoodie while out and about to guarantee you'll find other fans in the wild.

Drinking game alert! If you're playing along at home during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," you’re gonna need this Bravo Wine Glass.

Take a sip of your drink every time you hear Andy's secret word of the day … but be sure to drink responsibly!

Have wine, will travel. With this Bravo Wine Holder you can tote your favorite Pinot Grigio with you wherever you go.

Whether you're headed to a watch party for a new episode of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" or are getting ready for a girls' night out, this tote is an absolute necessity for anyone who just needs their Bravo and wine.

Everyone knows the biggest drama goes down during the reunion special.

While the cast gets glam to sit down with Andy, this cheeky Bravo Reunion Hat is the perfect addition to your ’fit for tuning in to the show.

Embroidered with the phrase, "This is my reunion look," this cap is a fun nod to the most exciting part of the season.

Our favorite sport? Tuning into any episode of Real Housewives.

With this Bravo Tumbler, you're guaranteed to be well hydrated … or inebriated depending on what you fill it with!

Add a little rosé to your cup, we promise we won't tell.

Pride Month may have just wrapped up but there's never a bad time to rock this Bravo Pride Trucker Hat. Featuring the network’s iconic logo in a rainbow gradient, you're sure to find fellow Bravoholics while you're out and about, whether you're hitting up SUR or heading to the gym.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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