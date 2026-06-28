Love Island Shirts and Games Every Fan Should Add to Cart

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"Love Island" is baccckk and if your nightly routine currently revolves around recouplings, bombshells, and surprise texts, you're not gonna want to miss this drop.

Whether you're watching from the comfort of your living room couch or are hosting a watch party for all of your friends, these "Love Island" inspired finds are the perfect way to show everyone you've got the show on your mind 24/7.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Let's be real. We're probably not headed to Fiji anytime soon so the closest we may get is this Love Island: Villa Life Party game.

Step into your very own reality show experience with this board game where you compete to be crowned the hottest Islander in the Villa.

Smash challenges, couple up, dodge those Red Flags and find your connection! So will you play for love or play the game?

Lay your cards on the table … when you’re playing Never Have I Ever: Love Island Edition, that is. Let things get a little wild at your watch party with this unfiltered twist on the classic game.

Race to clear your hand as you and your friends spill the tea, confess steamy secrets, and take part in juicy plot twists that are sure to make the night unpredictable and entertaining.

You know what that sound means! This I've Got a Text T-Shirt is the perfect way to pay tribute to your favorite summer show.

Whether you wear it while tuning in with friends or sport it while catching up on episodes in bed, this tropical tee lets everyone know that a major shake-up is about to go down.

Is it a new bombshell … or just your Uber Eats order arriving? Wait and find out!

Soul Ties is crazy! Everyone knows that Soul Ties is where it all goes down … so rep the most sacred spot on the island with this Soul Ties T-Shirt.

There's no better way to showcase your fandom than with a nod to the place where some of the season’s biggest moments happen.

Things are about to get interesting. If you want to make a dramatic entrance to your "Love Island" viewing party, then this Hot New Bombshell T-Shirt is for you.

Whether you're the friend who always stirs the pot or just love the twists and turns of reality TV, you're gonna need to grab this tee before the season's over.

I'm a mommy! Mamacita? No one will ever forget Huda's iconic conversation with Nic last season … and you can make sure it has a permanent spot in pop culture history with this Mamacita Cropped Sweatshirt.

Featuring an '80s inspired sunset and palm tree graphic, this cheeky sweatshirt is perfect for any "Love Island" viewing party.

All roads lead back to the villa. Whether you're waiting for the next bombshell to enter, wondering who's getting pied off at the recoupling or figuring out what went down at Soul Ties, this Love Island Logo T-Shirt is for you. It's guaranteed to earn compliments from fellow fans.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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