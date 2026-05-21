Shop Swimsuits Inspired by Love Island

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A hot new bombshell has entered the villa … you! Get ready for summer, because season 8 of "Love Island" is almost here.

A new group of islanders are about to bring the heat -- and a whole lotta outfit inspo -- just in time for summer.

Before the villa opens, here are some island-inspired bikinis and swimsuits so you can dress like your favorite islanders and sexy singles!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

A cute, sexy bikini is basically the Love Island uniform.

This RoseSeek Bikini Set features a starfish charm and comes in a ton of fab prints.

Whether you're lounging on the beach or tanning by the pool, this 2-piece will be sure to turn some heads.

Give major bombshell energy with this Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set.

This set includes a plunging bikini top featuring mesh panel detailing and gold metal accents.

Meanwhile, the adjustable, ruched mini skirt gives a flirty cover-up feel without completely hiding the look underneath.

This FWBBG Halter Summer Mini Dress is great for lounging by the fire pit or late-night flirting.

The open back and stretchy fabric make this perfect for warm summer nights.

This is perfect for when you want to look like an islander but still have a bit more coverage.

If you're looking for something more elegant, this MIYIEONZ Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress is perfect for you.

The high slit and ruffled details make this the ideal dress for sunset dates and slow-motion villa entrances.

This CUPSHE Plunging Neck One-Piece proves you don't need a bikini to bring the heat in the villa. The plunging neckline and gold ring hardware give the swimsuit a sleek, glam feel … while the contrasting trim adds a sporty edge.

Adjustable straps and a high-leg fit help create a flattering silhouette that's perfect for poolside lounging and making a statement during every villa scene.

You can be modest while still looking cute, thanks to this Blooming Jelly One-Piece Swim Dress.

This swimsuit includes a built-in skirt to provide a little extra coverage, along with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit.

Protect your eyes and spy on some eye candy at the same time with these Michael Kors Jan Sunglasses!

These cat-eye sunnies feature 100% UV protection lenses and gold accents that instantly elevate any swim or vacation outfit.

The oversized shape brings instant islander energy while being versatile for beach days and brunches all summer long.

A cute coverup is the ultimate staple for when you're in between swims and sunbathing sessions. This breezy and lightweight ANRABESS Women Crochet Swim Cover Up gives off effortless vacation energy while still showing off your swimwear underneath.

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