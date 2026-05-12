From Top Gun to Barbie: Best Movie Sunglasses to Shop Now

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Nothing says you're cool like a cool pair of sunglasses. And no one makes cool sunglasses look cooler than the iconic movie characters that wear 'em!

From ol' classics to the hot new stuff, here are some sweet selections of sick sunglasses from beyond the silver screen that can accompany you this summer!

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You'll fall head over heels like a stuntman for these BlueBlocker Viper Sunglasses ... kinda like how Colt does for Jody in 2024's The Fall Guy! These glasses are for the fellas who do hardcore sh*t and then cry their feelings to some Taylor Swift by the beach.

Don't be embarrassed by the callout ... if Ryan Gosling can do it and make it look cool, we know you can too! Sorta.

Alright ladies, tell the patriarchy to shove it and do it in style ... with these Cat Eye sunglasses that look straight outta the Barbie movie! If there's any pair of shades you can put on that tell the world you're a queen who has got no time for mansplaining, these are certainly the ones. So dig your heels into the ground and take the world by storm just the way Margot Robbie does in Greta Gerwig's summer 2023 classic!

And if that's not your vibe at the moment, they're also good for hiding your boredom when Ryan Gosling strums his guitar at you.

Whether you want to feel sexy in a Top Gun kinda way, or a Sex and the City kinda way, these classic aviator sunglasses are the perfect choice!

Ray Bans are a classic look no matter what inspires you to get them. And it just so happens that these glasses are SO versatile that you can find them on jet-flying icons like Maverick to classic New York City socialites like Carrie Bradshaw!

What's wrong with being Mr. Pink? Well, Mr. Pink doesn't have these Clubmaster sunglasses worn by Mr. Orange in Reservoir Dogs!

If your dream is to walk down some back-alley in slow-mo, with some cool sunglasses, a cigarette, a nice black suit, and not tipping your waiter because you don't believe in it ... then these are the sunglasses for you! They're so good, Tarantino had to put them in his debut film ... how's that for style?

If you want fast, get a car. If you want furious, hit the gym. But if you want both ... Get these Ray-Ban sunglasses sported by the one-and-only Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw!

There are no better glasses on this list that tell people you're an ice-cold can of whoop-a** than these!

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