National Barbie Day: Decorations, Movie Memorabilia

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're still a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world, then you know it's about to be the best day of the year.

This National Barbie Day, celebrate by watching the "Barbie" movie for the 28th time and then treating yourself to a shopping spree.

From dolls inspired by the film that are almost too pretty to unbox to home decor and a build-your-own dreamhouse, your space is suddenly going to look a lot like Barbie Land. It's exactly what she would want.

Add a touch of vintage Barbie to your home. Inspired by the original doll released back in 1959, this Classic Barbie Black & White Poster features everyone’s favorite blonde in her iconic striped, strapless swimsuit.

Use it as the perfect addition to your retro decor or just as a subtle tribute to the gal who’s been with you through it all.

His job? Beach. Straight out of Barbie Land, this Barbie The Movie Ken Doll comes ready for a day in the sun in a striped matching set, equipped with his very own surfboard.

Whether he’s catching a wave or serenading Barbie on the beach, this Ken is ready for whatever comes his way.

Greetings from Barbie Land! This Barbie The Movie Margot Robbie Collectible Doll was crafted in the likeness of the Aussie actress and her role on the big screen.

She’s totally ready for the best day ever in her vintage-inspired pink gingham dress, daisy necklace and pastel pumps. Keep her in the box to display or take her out and pose her for an adventure.

Dance party? Sign her up. This Barbie The Movie President Barbie Collectible Doll was modeled after Issa Rae’s President Barbie character in her sparkly halter top, shimmering white shorts and golden heels.

She’s even got her own satiny “President” sash just so you know she’s that girl.

Build your very own DreamHouse! This MEGA Barbie The Movie Replica DreamHouse Building Kit comes with 1,785 bricks to piece together every detail of Barbie’s iconic three-story home, from her spiral staircase to her pool with the slide.

Plus, it also has fashion, food, and pool accessories for the micro-dolls to have a spectacular day in the sun.

Come on Barbie, let’s go Barbie. Hop in this Barbie The Movie Hot Wheels Remote Control Corvette and get ready for a wild ride around Barbie Land … and beyond!

Based on a 1956 Corvette Stingray, this convertible is remote controlled, has all the details from the movie and can reach up to 5 miles per hour!

You’ll know exactly where you are when you’re greeted by this Unofficial Mojo Dojo Casa House Doormat.

The Kens have taken over Barbie Land and they’re leaving their mark … including on your door step. While you may not have saloon doors and horse themed decor, your guests are sure to get a kick out of this doormat.

Okay, we get it. We’re officially in the Kendom.

If you’re Team Ken, fly this Unofficial Mojo Dojo Casa House Flag with pride as you celebrate the total takeover by the Kens.

It’ll take some time but you’ll eventually realize you’re Kenough, just the way you are.

Take Barbie with you wherever you go and sip in style with this limited edition Miniso Barbie Tumbler. Featuring Barbie’s classic logo and her signature hot pink coloring, this cup is a fun nod to your favorite doll. Plus, it holds up to 54 oz., meaning you’ll be totally hydrated while you’re at it.

