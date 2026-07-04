Score Big With These World Cup Watch Party Must-Haves

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The World Cup only comes around once every four years, so you're gonna want to make it memorable.

If you're planning on hosting a watch party, now's the time to stock up on all the festive essentials that'll make your living room feel just as exciting as a seat in the stadium.

Whether your friends are diehard soccer fanatics or they're mainly showing up for the snacks, these picks are guaranteed to score big with your guests.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Host your watch party anywhere, any time with this Portable Projector Screen. Whether you're setting up in the basement, your backyard or the local park, this 120 inch screen will make for the perfect view.

With a sturdy base that's been extended and reinforced as well as windproof accessories, including ground stakes, ropes and sandbags, you won't have to worry about this screen collapsing. And when you're done, it all folds up to fit into a dedicated storage bag.

Serve up all your snacks on this Soccer Ball Charcuterie Board.

This large serving platter, made from solid acacia wood, is shaped like a soccer ball and is large enough to fit all the essentials … from wings to dips, desserts and beyond.

Whether you're serving up guacamole with tortilla chips or veggies with a side of ranch, any soccer fan will appreciate your commitment to the theme.

This World Cup Party Tableware Set is all of your party needs, all in one set … and can serve up to 50 people!

Each kit includes 50 colorful soccer ball shaped dinner paper plates, emblazoned with a variety of flags from different countries across the globe.

It also includes dessert plates, napkins and forks, to make sure your guests are set all party long. Plus, since everything is disposable, cleanup at the end of the game will be a total breeze.

You and your friends may not actually be at the game, but who says you can't pretend you're in the crowd.

Serve up snacks in these Stadium Food Boats so it feels like you're actually at the arena.

From french fries to chicken fingers, these soccer-themed food boats will take your game day menu to the next level. And with 48 pieces in each kit, there will be plenty to go around!

Cracking open a cold one during the game? Make sure you have this Official FIFA Drinkware Set on standby.

With a limited edition trophy bottle opener and pilsners glass, it'll elevate all of your game day beverages.

Featuring a frosted design on the glass that emerges into view when you pour a drink, it's a subtle nod to your favorite sport that you'll have for years to come.

Think you know it all when it comes to the World Cup? Think again! The FIFA World Cup 2026: The Official Guide is an essential companion to the world's biggest sporting event.

It includes a guide to all 16 host cities, from Mexico City to Miami and Toronto to New York, as well as an analysis of every team competing. It also has profiles of star players to watch, reviews of the qualifiers and a fill-in guide to track results as the tournament progresses.

Gotta collect them all! This 2026 Panini FIFA World Cup Sticker Box includes 25 individual sticker packs, each with a randomized variety of stickers featuring national teams, star players, federation logos and stadiums.

Build your own collection or hand them out to your guests at your World Cup watch party!

After the professionals finish up their game, there's gotta be a match between friends! Grab this adidas FIFA World Cup 26 Trionda Training Soccer Ball so you can host your very own game at home.

Mimicking the look of the World Cup's official match ball, the design was inspired by the iconic "la ola" wave among the crowd. Use it for fun or put it on display as a memento from the world's biggest sporting event.

If you love board games as much as you love soccer, grab a copy of Monopoly Panini Prizm: FIFA World Cup Game to play with guests after the next World Cup match.

Then take your board to the next level with this FIFA World Cup Trading Cards Booster Box. With 24 FIFA World Cup trading cards, featuring current stars as well as legends, you'll expand your board game's draft pools to build your team.

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