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Nancy Guthrie Development, Bones Located Near Home Not Connected

Nancy Guthrie Bones Found in Desert Near Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Authorities have recovered what appears to be human remains in a desert 15 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home. The Pima County Sheriff says so far there's no indication the bones are connected to Guthrie, but we have a more definitive answer.

Law enforcement sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the bones were discovered in a "very remote" area of the desert ... only accessible by a long hike. One source said, "Our boots on the ground say the bones are definitively not Nancy Guthrie."

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We're told the remains are "bleached white bones" which have been there for a long time. Bleached white bones occur when ultraviolet rays from the Sun break down the organic components of the bones, resulting in a loss of color and turning them white.

Our sources say there are still no leads in capturing Nancy's kidnappers or locating her remains.

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