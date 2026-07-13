'Jurrassic Park' Actor Sam Neill Dead at 78

Sam Neill -- the iconic actor of famous films such as "Jurassic Park," "The Hunt For Red October" and "The Piano" -- has died, his family said.

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Neill passed away in a hospital on Monday in Sydney, Australia, and his death was described as "sudden and unexpected," according to his family's statement posted to Instagram.

The Ireland born movie star had recovered from a rare and aggressive blood cancer just this year, revealing in April he was cancer free.

Neil started in film in 1977, landing parts in "Sleeping Dogs," "My Brilliant Career," "The Omen" and "The Final Conflict." In 1989, he starred opposite Nicole Kidman in "Dead Calm."

In 1990, he played the memorable role of Soviet Captain Vasily Borodin in "The Hunt for Red October." Then, in 1993, he had his biggest year ever as an actor, scoring the role of Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's "Jurrasic Park" and the part of Alisdair Stewart in Jane Campion's "The Piano."

Neill maintained his career throughout the '90's with leading parts in "Mouth of Madness," "Event Horizon," "The Horse Whisperer" and "Bicentennial Man." In the 2000s, Neil reprised his role as Grant in Jurassic World III and Jurassic World Dominion.

On the small screen, Neill starred in several popular TV shows, namely "Reilly: Ace of Spies," "The Tudors," "Peaky Blinders" and "Apples Never Fall."

Neill was 78.