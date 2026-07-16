NBC Fires Security Guard After 'TODAY' Show Intruder Reaches Craig Melvin

NBC has fired a security guard after the shocking security breach at the "TODAY" show that ended with an intruder confronting Craig Melvin ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the guard was terminated Thursday after allegedly allowing the suspect to slip into Studio 1A causing the frightening incident.

Security footage reportedly shows two guards posted at the entrance when the breach occurred, according to Page Six. The outlet reports one guard briefly stepped away while the other failed to notice the man entering the restricted area.

We've reached out to a rep for the "TODAY" show, who declined to comment on the firing.

As TMZ first reported, Andrew Truelove entered 30 Rockefeller Plaza through the "TODAY" plaza after asking staffers where he could find Al Roker. Law enforcement sources told us he never found Roker and instead allegedly lunged at Craig while yelling the N-word at him.

Truelove was quickly detained until the NYPD arrived. Despite the alarming encounter, no one was hurt, and Craig and Al were back on the air about 15 minutes later.

Play video content Video: Moment After Intruder Arrested at the 'TODAY Show' NBC

Our cameras later captured a heavy police presence outside 30 Rock as investigators looked into how the suspect managed to get so deep inside the building.

Play video content Video: Big Police Presence Outside Of Today Show After Intruder Interference TMZ.com