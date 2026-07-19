Summer Pet Essentials on Amazon

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The dog days of summer are officially here … and your four-legged friends are feeling the heat just as much as everyone else.

Whether they're stretched out in the backyard, tagging along on beach trips, or chasing squirrels around the park, the right gear can help keep them cool, hydrated and happy. From cooling mats to splash pads, these essentials will have their tails wagging all summer long.

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Keep your pets comfortable with The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad. This pressure activated, self-cooling mat that produces a chilled sensation whenever your pet sits down.

Whether they've been on a long walk or just playing in the house, it offers immediate relief wherever they are. Plus, it works without refrigeration, water, or electricity meaning no hassle filling with water, no mold and no leaks.

Tuck them in with this PetAmi Premium Cooling Pet Blanket. Crafted from soft and fluffy innovative fabric, it works to optimize your pet's body heat so they can sleep comfortably.

It can also be draped on your couch, bed or other furniture to prevent your pets from chewing, scratching, and shedding … all while keeping them just the right temperature.

If you're headed outdoors with your pup this summer, consider the Spark Paws Dog Cooling Vest. It keeps your dog's temperature down by using evaporative cooling.

Just wet the vest, wring it out, and put it on … giving your dog instant relief. The special fabric retains moisture to provide a long-lasting cooling effect, so they'll stay cool even on long walks or trips to the dog park.

If you don't have AC, you can’t go wrong with this Amazon Basics 3-Speed Box Fan.

Set this up whenever your pet likes to hang out, from the living room to the bedroom.

It's an easy way to help them cool down on hot days without breaking the bank. Plus, it can be used for humans too!

Fun for the kids and all the pets. This Outdoor Yard Sprinkler is sure to be fun for the whole fam all summer long.

Just set this up with the hose in the backyard and let everyone run free.

With 360 degree rotation and four angled nozzles, it's sure to provide hours of splash time, ensuring everyone stays cool when they’re outside.

No pool? No waterpark? No problem.

With the Peteast Splash Pad for Dogs & Kids, you can bring all the fun right to your yard.

Available in three sizes, this durable water play mat is suitable for four-legged friends of all sizes. With a fun fountain effect, your pets and your little ones will be having fun in the sun all day long.

Your pup is bound to get thirsty while they're playing outside. This Outdoor Dog Water Fountain is exactly what they need in the scorching weather.

Just hook it up to your water connection and it can be easily activated with a touch of a paw.

They can get a drink whenever they want, no bowl refill needed!

Even dogs want a cool treat in the summer heat! This WOOF starter pack includes the full Pupcicle Frozen Enrichment Toy Kit with everything you need to get started.

Just fill the tray with any of your dog’s favorite foods, freeze it and then pop it into the Pupcicle. They’ll get tons of play time while also beating the heat.

If the pavement is too hot for your bare hand, it's too hot for your dog's paws. If you're heading out on a walk while the sun is beating down, consider packing a pair of Paw Protector Booties for your pup.

These booties are adjustable, guaranteeing a secure fit, and have a slip-proof sole to give your dog stability, traction and protection from rough terrain. It's a must-have to keep your pet's feet safe.

If you're headed to the beach, on a hike or somewhere you might need a little extra sun protection, these Dog UV Protection Goggles are a good idea to have on hand. These shatterproof and waterproof goggles shield your dog's eyes from wind and debris, keeping them safe wherever you go.

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