Keep Cool With These Affordable Items

Keep Your Cool This Summer

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Summer heat has a way of making every minor inconvenience feel personal.

Whether you're sweating through errands, melting at an outdoor event or just trying to sleep without turning your room into an icebox, the right cooling products can make a major difference.

From portable fans and cooling towels to ice rollers, gel masks and insulated water bottles, these Amazon finds are here to help you keep your cool when the temperature is doing the most.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

When the heat follows you everywhere, a Portable Neck Fan gives you a hands-free way to cool down.

Wear it while running errands, walking the dog, sitting outside or surviving any moment where the air feels personally offensive.

It's lightweight, easy to use and a summer essential for anyone who runs hot.

The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Fan is for days when a regular fan is just not enough.

This powerful cooling pick can be used indoors or outdoors and adds a refreshing mist to help make patios, garages, backyards and hot rooms feel more comfortable.

If your summer setup needs serious backup, this fan brings the breeze and the drama.

A Portable Misting Fan is the kind of small summer find you'll be glad you packed.

It gives you a quick burst of cool air and mist when you're at the beach, in a theme park, at a BBQ or waiting anywhere with zero shade.

Keep it in your bag for those hot-headed moments when patience is low and the temperature is high.

Cooling Towels are an easy way to cool down fast without carrying around anything bulky.

Just wet, wring and wear one around your neck, shoulders or head when the heat starts winning.

This 4-pack is great for workouts, hikes, outdoor games, yard work or sharing with the person who always complains first.

If sleeping in the summer feels like a full-body battle, a Cooling Blanket can help make bedtime more bearable.

It's designed to feel cool and breathable, giving you a lighter layer when a regular blanket is doing way too much.

Use it on the couch, bed or anywhere you want to relax without overheating.

An Ice Roller is basically a mini reset button for your face when the heat has you looking and feeling puffy.

Glide it over your skin in the morning, after a long day outside or anytime you need a cooling pick-me-up.

It's simple, refreshing and makes your skincare routine feel a little more spa-like without much effort.

These Gel Eye Masks are perfect for hot days, tired eyes and "please do not talk to me yet" moments.

Chill them in the fridge and use them when your face needs a little cooling relief after sun, screen time or a long day.

Since this set comes with two, you can keep one ready while the other is in use.

Staying hydrated is not optional when summer is acting up. The Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle keeps drinks cold and makes sipping easy with its built-in straw and chug-friendly opening. Bring it to work, the gym, the beach or the car so cold water is always within reach when the heat starts testing you.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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