Guess The Israeli Model In These Booty Thirst Trap Pics!
Guess Who Israeli Model's Thirst Trap Booty
Published
The sun's out, and so are the buns! Can you guess which famous Israeli model put her summer bod on display in these eye-popping pics?!?
She's struck her fiercest beauty looks for all the hot magazines ... like Maxim and Cosmopolitan, just to name a few ... and she was a host for "The X Factor Israel."
She was once in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio ... dating on and off for about six years ... so you know she's a total babe.