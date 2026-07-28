Celebrity Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon

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Celebrities may have glam squads on speed dial … but that doesn't mean you can't glow like a star. It's easier than ever to look red carpet ready, with a little help from Hollywood's biggest names.

As of late, stars like Selena Gomez and Millie Bobby Brown are dropping their skincare secrets by way of their very own beauty brands.

Whether you're going for glowing skin, the perfect pout or searching for your signature scent, these celeb-owned brands prove they're more than just a famous name on a label.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Selena Gomez founded Rare Beauty in 2020 to break down the unrealistic standards of perfection.

​It's all about makeup that you can feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique. And last year, Selena expanded the brand into the fragrance space with the Rare Beauty Rare Eau De Parfum.

Designed to be both comforting and empowering, this sophisticated scent that blends sweet caramel and creamy vanilla with soft sandalwood … created to inspire confidence and connection.

Is there anything Rihanna can't do? (Besides releasing that ninth album, of course). Since 2017, RiRi has been killing it in the beauty and skincare department.

Whether you're a longtime fan or have never tried the brand, you're guaranteed to love this Fenty Beauty Lined + Luminized 2 Piece Lip Set.

This limited-edition lip kit includes the Trace'd Out Longwear Waterproof Pencil Lip Liner in the shade Riri and the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Grape Splash.

It'll give you the perfect pout that'll have everyone asking you, "What’s your lip combo?"

Halsey's about-face is all about redefining beauty on your own terms.

As a self-taught makeup artist, Halsey wanted to craft a line that would help diverse, boundary-breaking creatives empower their inner artist. And with this about-face Eye Makeup Bundle, you can do just that.

Vegan, clean and cruelty-free, this kit includes the Shadow Fix Eye Primer and the Matte Fluid Eye Paint in White Noise, perfect for graphic liner, eye highlights and overall creative eye looks.

Since 2013, Drew Barrymore has been making waves for her versatile, budget-friendly beauty picks at FLOWER Beauty. And with the ultra-portable, do-it-all FLOWER Beauty Gel Crush Lip & Cheek, you can add a soft and dewy finish to any of your looks.

This multitasking gel stick gives cheeks a perfect pinch of color and leaves lips with a flushed tint … so you can get a barely-there makeup glow just like Drew.

In 2019, Millie Bobby Brown set out to create a cosmetics line aimed at tweens and teens as they try out makeup and skincare for the first time.

Florence by Mills, named after Millie’s great grandma, is vegan, clean and cruelty-free and aims to give young people a positive experience as cosmetics newbies.

And with the florence by mills Happy Days Skincare Set, they can try out four of her best-selling products: the Clean Magic Face Wash, Sunny Skies Facial Moisturizer Sunscreen, Look Alive Brightening Eye Cream, and Oh Whale! Lip Balm.

With goop beauty, Gwyneth Paltrow aimed to set the bar in clean beauty. With ultraluxurious skin and body essentials that meet their uncompromising ingredient standards, the brand has made a massive mark in the wellness space.

If you want to feel your best at every age, try out one of their customer's fav products: the goop Beauty Youth-Boost Peptide Serum. The clinically tested, all-in-one serum targets key signs of aging including firmness, elasticity, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, texture, radiance, and more.

Made for skin of all ages, all skin tones, and all skin types, you'll see powerful results in just six weeks.

When Miranda Kerr founded KORA Organics, she wanted her skincare to be held to the same standards as everything that you put in your body. It's shaped every formulation, every certification, and every ingredient decision the brand has made since 2009.

One of the clearest expressions of that philosophy? The KORA Organics Noni Glow Face Oil. Noni, derived from the Morinda citrifolia plant native to Polynesia and Southeast Asia, has long been used in traditional wellness practices.

It supports skin barrier function and helps restore radiance to dull or dry skin … leaving skin visibly luminous.

Scarlett Johansson founded The Outset as a response to the skin troubles she's had her whole life. Struggling with sensitive skin, endless cycle of dryness, breakouts and irritation, she finally found the formula to help her heal.

One of those products? The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum. The brand's best-selling 4-in-1 super serum firms, brightens, plumps, and hydrates without irritation.

It "preps" skin to a balanced state after cleansing and prior to moisturizing, creating a nourished canvas that brings visible radiance.

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