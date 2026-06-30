Summer Skincare Essentials on Amazon

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Just because it's summer doesn't mean you can let your skincare slide!

With beach days ahead and fun in the sun on the schedule, a solid skincare routine is non-negotiable this time of year.

We've rounded up the products that'll help protect, cleanse, and nourish your skin all season long … so you can make sunburns and peeling skin a thing of the past.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Want healthy, refreshed skin all summer long? The Magic Molecule Hydrogel Spray has got your back.

Formulated with HOCI, AKA hypochlorous acid, it's designed to reduce redness, unclog pores, cool and hydrate, and minimize skin imperfections. Safe for all ages and skin types, simply spray anytime and anywhere you need calming HOCl support -- no rinse required.

Korean skincare knows what it's doing when it comes to sunscreen. This medicube No Cast Just Glow Collagen Sunscreen is SPF 50 broad spectrum and shields your skin from UVA/UVB rays year-round.

And not only does it provide sun protection but it's also infused with collagen and peptide for firm, radiant skin as well as cica and niacinamide to hydrate and soothe sun-exposed skin.

It's also loaded with hyaluronic acid and ceramide to strengthen the skin barrier … delivering skincare-level care, all in a sunscreen.

Had a little too much fun in the sun? Give your skin the extra moisture it needs with the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration.

It's designed to deliver immediate and long-lasting hydration that helps repair and restore the skin's natural moisture barrier while providing relief for dry, irritated, and eczema-prone skin.

It's been clinically tested on sensitive skin, making it suitable for even the most delicate skin.

After a long day at the beach or pool, don't forget to cleanse.

The First Aid Beauty Ultra Gentle Cream-to-Foam Face Cleanser makes it easier than ever to effectively remove makeup, SPF, and other impurities.

Formulated for sensitive skin with colloidal oatmeal, glycerin and aloe, the formula is pH balanced to support the skin barrier … all while leaving your face feeling soft, supple, and healthy … never tight or dry.

Don’t skimp on your skincare just because it's summer!

The First Aid Beauty Brighten + Glow Facial Radiance Pads provides instant exfoliation with a gentle blend of AHAs designed to smooth, brighten and even skin tone. Use these pads daily to remove dead skin cells, minimize the look of pores and help prep skin for flawless makeup application.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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