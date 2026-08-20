Fabletics Activewear: Deals on Amazon

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Kate Hudson knows a thing or two about great activewear.

As the co-founder of Fabletics, Kate has helped turn workout clothing into an everyday wardrobe staple. And over a decade after she started the brand, it's still going strong.

With so many comfortable and flattering 'fits to choose from, we've rounded up some of our favorite picks that deserve a spot in your activewear collection.

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The Oasis Twist Medium Impact Sports Bra is both stylish and supportive.

Perfect for spin, studio and hikes, this ultra flattering bra offers medium-impact support and a gentle lift without the squeeze. And it still holds you in, without having to worry about side spillage.

Plus, the crisscrossing straps and ventilated keyhole give it a unique look that stands out from other bras.

Your most intense workout days are no match for this No-Bounce High Impact Sports Bra. Designed to support you no matter what you're doing, this high-quality bra works overtime to keep everything in place.

With a compression fit to provide extra support and reduce bounce, extra-wide straps, a secure bottom band and removable bra cups, you'll get a personalized fit that'll keep you comfortable all workout long.

Looking for something you can wear on the regular, even when you're not working out?

The All Day Every Day Low Impact Bra is exactly what you need. This strappy adjustable bra has just enough support to take you from day to drills.

Crafted from breathable, moisture-wicking materials, you'll stay cool and dry in this super soft bra.

The weather's still scorching and if you haven't invested in a pair of workout shorts yet, what are you waiting for?

The Define PowerHold High-Waisted 9" Short is crafted from the brand's iconic PowerHold fabric, designed with maximum compression to flatter your figure and hold you in … without holding you back.

It's perfect for boxing, squatting, and everything in between. Plus, it's got UPF Protection for all those days out in the sun.

Everyone's workout leggings could use a refresh.

The butt-lifting and curve defining On-The-Go PowerHold High-Waisted Leggings are also made with Fabletic's best-selling compression fabric plus InstaBoost technology … giving it the ultimate hold while still being stretchy, breathable, and comfortable.

It's ultra supportive and its tummy control gives you a slimming look. And unlike other leggings, it's got deep pockets for your phone and all your gym accessories.

Every gym girlie could use a buttery soft hoodie to wear on the way to the gym. The Cloud Jersey Hoodie is exactly that.

This cropped sweatshirt is crafted from lightweight, versatile fabric that's both moisture-wicking and breathable … meaning you can wear it during your workout too.

It's available in both grey and black, making it a versatile choice that'll match all of your other gear.

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