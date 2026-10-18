'Girls Next Door' Star Bridget Marquardt Hunts Ghosts at TMZ

Play video content Video: Bridget Marquardt Goes Ghost Hunting at TMZ TMZ.com

Former Playboy model Bridget Marquardt -- who has a new series called "The Great American Ghost Hunt" -- brought some ghost-hunting equipment to TMZ to see if we have any unwanted visitors.

Bridget sat down with our Charlie Neff and used dowsing rods to try contacting spirits inside the building, which Charlie explained used to be an old post office ... and it didn't take long for things to get spooky.

After asking if anyone was there, the rods appeared to cross on their own ... seemingly giving the ladies a big fat YES.

Things took an interesting turn when they asked whether the spirit was a friend of TMZ ... and the rods appeared to indicate it wasn't.

Talk about a tough crowd ... even in the afterlife.

The pair also appeared to learn their mystery guest had unfinished business keeping them in the building ... but, on the bright side, the ghost seemed pretty happy to be hanging around.

Of course, Bridget is no stranger to famous digs ... she lived in the Playboy Mansion with Hugh Hefner and starred alongside Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson on "The Girls Next Door."

Catch Bridget's full ghost-hunting session with Charlie on YouTube ... and see what else might be lurking around our offices.