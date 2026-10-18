Duke Football Player Catches Backlash for Swatting at Female Medical Trainer

Duke cornerback Kimari Robinson is getting blasted by college football fans ... with some calling for his suspension after he swatted away a female medical staffer's arm as she rushed to help his injured teammate.

The ugly moment unfolded during the third quarter of Duke's 24-20 loss to North Carolina on Saturday, when DaShawn Stone went down with an injury.

TRENDING: College football fans are calling for Duke CB Kimari Robinson to be suspended after he shoved a female medical staff member’s arm away as she rushed to help an injured teammate. DOES ROBINSON DESERVE TO BE SUSPENDED FOR THIS…? 👀👀👀 https://t.co/hGxKwD2YCa @MLFootball

Robinson was hovering over his teammate when the female athletic trainer hurried onto the field and tried to move him out of her way ... but Robinson responded by swinging his arm at her.

The trainer appeared startled by the exchange, but continued trying to help the injured player.

Video of the incident quickly made the rounds online ... and plenty of fans weren't willing to give Robinson a pass, demanding he be suspended or even booted from the team.

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Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in, writing on X, "As a man, this just can't happen. No excuses for it."

Not everyone agreed with the outrage, though ... some fans defended Robinson, arguing he was emotional and worried about his injured teammate.

Stone was eventually able to walk off the field on his own.

As of Sunday, Duke has not publicly announced any punishment for Robinson, who has yet to address the controversy.