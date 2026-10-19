70-Year-Old Bass Pro Shops Worker Dies From Fall While Hanging Holiday Lights

Tragedy at a Bass Pro Shops in Alabama ... a 70-year-old worker died while hanging holiday lights on the storefront's exterior.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the man as Kurt Kralovec ... he fell from a bucket lift as he was putting up seasonal lights around the store Sunday afternoon ... according to WVTM 13.

The Leeds Police Department is investigating the incident ... and law enforcement says it's not entirely clear how Kralovec fell from the lift.

According to law enforcement radio communications, reviewed by AL.com, Kralovec plummeted 20 to 25 feet and landed on asphalt.

Bass Pro Shops shared a statement with WBRC, saying, "Our hearts go out to the family of Kurt Kralovec, and to our entire family of Outfitters, as we grieve the loss of our dear friend and 12-year teammate. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this difficult time."

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kurt was 70.