Fearless, Tiny Dog Chases Bear Out of Backyard in Wild Video

A teeny, tiny dog had a big enough bark to chase off a bear much bigger than him ... the bear actually looked scared of the fearless pup ... and it's all on video.

Incredible footage out of North Carolina shows a scrappy Yorkie named Benny chasing the wild animal around a tree in his backyard while his owner tries to call him off.

Even though the bear dwarfs Benny, the bear was still spooked enough that the puny pup sent him scurrying up the tree.

But Benny doesn't let up ... when the bear comes back down, Benny fearlessly chases him right out of the yard ... and the bear runs for the hills, hopping the back fence and disappearing into the wilderness.