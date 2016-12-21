Charles Barkley I'll NEVER Apologize to Michael Jordan

Sorry, he ain't sorry.

Charles Barkley says if Michael Jordan is still waiting for an apology ... he better not hold his breath.

The NBA legend appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic where he talked about the infamous beef with MJ -- which originated when Barkley publicly criticized the way Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.

Barkley's friend and "Inside the NBA" co-host Kenny Smith advised Charles to suck it up and apologize to Jordan ... but Sir Chuck makes it clear that ain't ever gonna happen.