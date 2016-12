Ivanka Trump Harasser Mum on JetBlue Confrontation

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who verbally attacked Ivanka Trump on a JetBlue flight had nothing to say about the incident when he landed in San Fran.

Dan Goldstein -- a New York attorney with husband Matthew Lasner and toddler in tow -- were radio silent about the incident that got Dan booted from the flight.

Matt had nothing to say about his tweet that Dan was on the hunt at JFK to harass Donald's eldest daughter.