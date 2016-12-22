Ivanka Trump Trades JetBlue for Private Jet

Ivanka Trump just landed in San Francisco and this time around there will be no crazy passengers harassing her ... because she's upgraded to a private jet.

A slew of Secret Service escorted Ivanka, hubby Jared, their 3 kids and various other relatives to the tarmac of SFO, where they were caravanned to a private jet parked nearby to take them to their final destination. They all got over before the other passengers were allowed to leave the plane.

We're told the private jet was prescheduled and not a reaction to the incident earlier Thursday at JFK.

From commercial coach to G6 ... smooth maneuver.