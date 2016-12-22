Kenyon Martin Rips George Karl as 'Coward Ass Coach, Terrible Person'

Kenyon Martin Blasts George Karl 'Coward Ass Coach, Terrible Person'

Breaking News

Kenyon Martin is UNLOADING on his former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl -- saying the guy is a "terrible person," "awful coach" and a "coward."

Martin is clearly furious with Carl over a new tell-all book the coach is about to drop -- in which Karl rips Kenyon as a "spoiled brat" and Carmelo Anthony as a famewhore and a "user of people."

Martin's immediate reaction -- "The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH."

He continued, "Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on."

"I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person."

There's more ...

"Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins. Having a lot of wins doesn't make you a good coach. He was blessed with great talent."

We're guessing this ain't done yet. Stay tuned ...