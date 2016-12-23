Putin to Trump From Russia, with Love

Vladimir Putin sent what on the surface is a shocking Christmas message to Donald Trump ... a message dripping with overtures of peace and good will.

Trump's transition team released the letter, in which Putin recognizes the importance of U.S./Russian relations in the world, and then urges they both deal with each other "in a constructive and pragmatic manner."

Turns out Putin has sent letters like this before ... recently to Prez Obama.

Way better than nuclear saber rattling.

Trump called Putin's letter "very nice" and added ... "I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

Don't you just love the holidays?