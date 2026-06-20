Top Picks From The Early Prime Day Sale

From Travel to Grillin' To Chillin'

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The clock is ticking on Amazon's Early Prime Day deals!

Prime Day itself doesn't kick off until later this month, but some of the best discounts are happening right now. We've rounded up the standout steals worth shopping before these pre-sale prices disappear.

Check out TMZ's top picks before it's too late!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If you want your house to be the ultimate hang spot this summer, get this set up with the Weber Genesis S-315 Gas Grill.

You'll be flipping burgers and grilling up steaks all season long with this three-burner, stainless-steel grill.

The PureBlu burner system sets it apart from the pack, featuring unique, tapered burner tubes that generate consistent pressure and flames and deliver even heat across the grilling surface.

Plus, flames are directed above the raised gas ports, while food debris falls below, minimizing clogging and ensuring the grill lights every time.

Portable fans have truly never looked this cool. The Shark Rose Gold Chill Pill Cooling System is both a fan and a mister ... and it's so sleek you won't be embarrassed to whip it out in public.

It's got 10 speeds and noise levels you can adjust depending on what type of traveling you're doing.

And it's versatile -- you can clip it on, wear it cross-body (lanyard sold separately) or twist it so it can prop itself up on a table.

If you haven’t invested in an air fryer yet, now’s the time to totally change your cooking game.

With the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, you can whip up meals in an instant thanks to super convection which can reduce cooking time by up to 30%.

Plus, it’s got a large capacity tray that can fit up to a 14 lb. turkey and has multiple cooking features including roasting, air frying and dehydrating.

Movie night? Game day? Make sure you have the best sound possible. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus provides heightened sound and crisp dialogue.

And with a powerful subwoofer, you'll get a deeper bass that will put you right in the middle of the action. Plus Dolby Atmos and DTS:X deliver spatial audio for the ultimate listening experience.

You'll be jet-setting in style with the Olixis 3-Piece Luggage Set.

It includes 3 expandable hard shell bags -- a 20-inch, a 24-inch and a 28-inch -- so whether you're off for the weekend or taking an extended vacay, you'll be good to go!

And they're a dream at the airport ... complete with a TSA-certified combination lock and spinner wheels so you can glide right to your gate.

Nothing says "Summer Fun" like a giant movie screen for the backyard or your next birthday BBQ!

This inflatable is 14 feet and utilizes a quiet air blower for easy setup -- plus it works for front and rear projection.

So whip out this bad boy for the next camping trip, beach bonfire, or backyard movie night. Hell ... put on the World Cup and make your house party central!

Shark is one of the biggest names in vacuums, so it's a huge deal -- literally -- that the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is on sale right now. It works on hard floors and thick carpet, and has swivel steering to get in all those corners and crevices.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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