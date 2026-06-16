Perfect Summer Gifts for Dad

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Father's Day and summer vacation go hand-in-hand … so why not lean into the season?

Instead of buying Dad another gift he'll politely pretend to love, help him get geared up for his favorite season.

Whether he's headed to the beach, firing up the grill or discovering his newfound obsession with pickleball, these Father's Day gifts are ready for whatever adventures the warm weather brings.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If his tech setup is in dire need of an upgrade, treat him to a brand new Apple iPad this Father’s Day. This 11-inch device is more capable than ever with a superfast A16 chip, stunning Liquid Retina display and advanced cameras.

Whether he’s using it to read his favorite books, get some extra work done or just keep up with friends on social media, this device does it all … providing a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done.

This Timex Harborside Coast Watch is the perfect gift for any dad who knows the value of a good timepiece.

This diver-inspired watch is both polished and rugged … as well as a total standout thanks to its green sunray dial.

It’s the perfect piece for the beach or pool because with 100m of water resistance, it’s suitable for swimming, snorkelling, poolside diving or surfing.

What dad doesn’t love pickleball? Whether he’s just picking up the sport or has a few matches under his belt, this Dinkly Pickleball Set is the perfect addition to his athletic gear.

Each set comes with two patterned paddles, crafted from polymer honeycomb and a graphite fiber surface.

That means a larger hitting area and lightweight head, providing the perfect balance of speed and power. Plus, it also comes with four outdoor pickleballs and a travel bag for all his gear.

You can’t go wrong with a new pair of shades on Father’s Day.

These Quay Recap Sunglasses are a modern take on a classic, easy, everyday square … perfect for on-the-go lifestyles.

Designed for a universal fit, the built-in nose pads ensure a secure and comfortable wear.

Not only will they protect from the sun all summer long, but they’ll make a great accessory for all of his ’fits.

If he’s always on the go, this Convertible Garment Bag & Toiletry Bag is sure to come in handy.

Perfect for short trips, it functions as a hanging garment bag for suits or button-downs and then folds up to hold his other essentials.

It also contains two large pockets, big enough to hold a pair of shoes as well as gadgets he’ll need while he’s away from home.

Before summer gets into full swing, make sure Dad is ready for the warm weather with these Surf Cuz Retro Swim Trunks.

Whether he’s diving into the pool or hanging on the beach with the fam, these shorts will serve him well all summer long.

They’re breathable, lightweight and quick drying which means more time hitting the waves and less time waiting to dry off.

Provide him with a truly immersive listening experience with the Beats Solo 4.

He can listen to music, podcasts or even movies in total surround sound with these wireless headphones.

Plus, the UltraPlush ear cushions and ultralight ergonomic design are made for all-day comfort, whether he’s at work, at the gym or hanging at home.

If he’s a big golf fan and you’re shopping on a budget, this Vice Golf Crew Hat is a great choice.

He can rep one of his favorite golfing brands both on and off the course.

He can bring a little bit of his favorite sport with him no matter where he goes … as it’s sure to be a conversation starter with other golfers.

Did we just unlock the ultimate dad shirt? Quite possibly. This Vineyard Vines Tropical Airways Linen Blend Shirt was meant to be worn all summer long, whether he’s flipping burgers or sitting by the pool. With a fabric blend that’s comfortable and breathable, it’ll become his go-to for effortless style and all-day comfort.

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