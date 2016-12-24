Vin Diesel Brazilian Reporter was Into Him After Bizarre Interview

EXCLUSIVE

Vin Diesel may not have crossed the line with the Brazilian reporter over whom he salivated, because she seemed down with it.

Vin's chitchat with Carol Moreira seemed super creep at first blush ... but check out the video we got afterward -- she seems smitten with him.

We're told she even asked him for a picture.

She has said she was offended during the interview but you don't get that from the new video.

Someone who was around Vin during the interview tells us he was a little punch drunk after spending a full day doing sit-downs with reporters.