Kardashians Full Bore for XMAS

The Kardashians brushed off a super rough fourth quarter and celebrated XMAS in high style, with the help of some famous, non-family folk.

The bash went down XMAS eve at Kris's Calabasas mansion. Kim and Kanye were front and center, along with all Kim's sisters, and Caitlyn ... but no Rob or Blac Chyna.

Among the celebs ... John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Tyga, L.A. Laker Jordan Clarkson and Big Sean.

John Legend, David Foster, El Debarge and Babyface all sang XMAS songs.

As we reported, no family XMAS card this year, but the party tradition rolls on.