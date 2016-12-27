Carrie Fisher Hollywood Mourns Death

Not surprising at all ... celebs who are 'Star Wars' and non-'Star Wars' related are sad and shocked by Carrie Fisher's death.

The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, on Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/rgUFwxu4IB — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

“Star Wars” actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul pic.twitter.com/mJEHQ6epJZ — Al Roker (@alroker) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016