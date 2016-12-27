Not surprising at all ... celebs who are 'Star Wars' and non-'Star Wars' related are sad and shocked by Carrie Fisher's death.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
The light in The Galaxy is dimmed by the loss of our Princess Leia. May The Force Be With Her!! RIP— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher— Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016
Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, on Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/rgUFwxu4IB— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) December 27, 2016
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
“Star Wars” actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul pic.twitter.com/mJEHQ6epJZ— Al Roker (@alroker) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
R.I.P.
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016
Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace.— graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016
We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed.— Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016