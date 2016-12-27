Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler Pop Up at H.S. Hoops Tourney

Exclusive Details

Two NBA superstars and a movie star walk into a high school gym ...

Here's Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ﻿enjoying their day off at a local Illinois high school hoops tournament Tuesday afternoon ... along with Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union.

The trio attended the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament -- a 3-day competition between some of the area's top talent.

Unclear why they were there .. but witnesses say they seemed to be having a great time and all 3 signed autographs after the game.

As for the game ... it wasn't pretty. United Township beat Mt. Carmel 66-33.