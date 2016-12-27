UFC's Mickey Gall Says He'll Be Champion ... In a Few Years (Video)

UFC's Mickey Gall I Will Be Champion ... Just Gimme a Few Years

Warning to Tyron Woodley ... Mickey Gall is coming for your belt.

Look, Gall knows he ain't getting his title shot tomorrow ... or maybe even in 2017 ... but the UFC rising star says after beating Sage Northcutt, he's more motivated than ever.

Gall's popularity exploded when he destroyed CM Punk earlier this year -- and after another high profile victory over Sage ... the welterweight fighter's confidence is through the roof.

"I'm still young in the tooth to be talking about a title right now but that is my goal. I will accomplish that."

He adds, "On any day I can beat anyone in the world."