A-Rod's Daughter Hittin' Dingers Like My Daddy ... Hilarious Bat Flip!!

Alex Rodriguez's daughter, Ella, is just 8 years old ... but she's already hittin' long balls like her daddy.

Check it out ... She's even got a hilarious a walk-up routine before stepping up to the plate/hula hoop and taking a couple impressive swings.

The best part? The awesome bat flip at the end. Must've taken pointers from her old man.