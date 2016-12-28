LSU Football Team Ate 4,000 Buffalo Wings (VIDEO)

LSU's football team showed what true teamwork is all about Tuesday night ... combining to devour over 4,000 buffalo wings during a team meal ... according to the restaurant's manager.
The Tigers are playing in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl against Louisville on Saturday ... and got into the spirit by hitting up a BWW in Orlando and tearing small fowl apart like Tigers do.
According to Baton Rouge Advocate reporter Ross Dellenger ... management at the restaurant said the Bayou Bengals tore up over 4,000 wings ... incredible.
99 guys on the LSU roster ... that means roughly 40 per man ... but you know the kickers ate less.
No word yet on whether or not Leonard Fournette ate with his team or elected to save his appetite for the NFL.