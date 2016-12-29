Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher Dual Funeral in the Works

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will have a joint funeral if some members of the family have their way ... TMZ has learned.

Close family members are meeting now to discuss funeral plans, and family sources tell us the sentiment is for a dual service.

It makes sense. TMZ broke the story, Debbie told her son Wednesday shortly before she was stricken with a stroke, "I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie." One family member tells TMZ, "I think this is what they would have wanted" ... meaning a joint funeral.

We're told the family is leaning toward a private, small ceremony and a much larger second memorial service.

We're told they expect to make a decision today.