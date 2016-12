Blac Chyna I'm Here for You Rob At Least Tonight

Blac Chyna is clearly feeling bad about Rob Kardashian, because she paid him a visit hours after he was released from the hospital.

TMZ broke the story ... Rob took himself to the West Hills Medical Center Wednesday night after suffering complications from diabetes. We're told he started eating obsessively after his relationship with Chyna blew up and she left with their kid.

Chyna rushed to the hospital Wednesday night and drove to his home 24 hours later.

To be continued ...