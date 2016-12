Drake & JLo Grinding, but R U Buyin' It???

Drake & J Lo sure look like a couple. They could be ... both are hot and available, maybe. But overlay all that with the convenient debut of their new song, and we smell BS.

Drizzy and Lopez were all about their new tune Thursday night at Winter Wonderland Prom in Vegas. They danced and grinded and smiled and laughed.

Here's the thing. Even if they're not really together there's nothing wrong with a ringing in the New Year with a bang.