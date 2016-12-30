'Flip or Flop' Star Christina It's Gettin' Serious With Rumored New BF

EXCLUSIVE

Christina El Moussa and her new rumored boo appear to be taking steps in a very serious direction ... cuz she's posing for pics with his relatives.

Christina put up a photo Friday from Park City, UT ... she's got a glass of champagne in one hand and Gary Anderson's daughter in the other. The two look quite happy, to say the least.

TMZ broke the story, Anderson was there in May when 11 deputies responded to "a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun." Gary's the one who told cops Christina's estranged hubby Tarek ran out the couple's back door and onto a hiking trail. Gary claimed Christina told him Tarek had taken a gun.

It's unclear it Gary's on the vacation too, or if Christina and his daughter are just friends ... but there's nothing like a little family trip to get well-acquainted.