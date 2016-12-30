George Michael Boyfriend Surfaces Outside Singer's Home

1230-fadi-fawaz-george-michael-boyfriend-megaGeorge Michael's boyfriend -- who found the singer's dead Christmas Day -- was spotted for the first time Thursday outside the home George passed away in. 

A somber looking Fadi Fawaz stepped out of the Oxfordshire home with a friend ... the sidewalk outside residence has served as an ever-growing memorial to the late singer since his death.

Fawaz took to Twitter the day after George died with a message that concluded with, "I will never stop missing you xx."

Michael's cause of death is still unknown

