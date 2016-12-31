TMZ

Anthony Munoz Thinks M. Lewis Should Remain Bengals Head Coach For Now

Anthony Munoz Marvin Lewis Shouldn't Be Fired It's Not All His Fault

12/31/2016 12:01 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

It might not be a popular opinion, but Bengals Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz thinks Marvin Lewis should be back on Cincinnati's sidelines next season.

The 11-time Pro Bowler says Lewis doesn't deserve all the blame for the Bengals' 5-9-1 record with one week to go in the season ... pointing out the injuries and staff changes that have plagued the team.

"I'm willing to say okay, he's got another year on his contract. Let's see what happens if everybody gets healthy."

"5 straight years in the playoffs, sure you haven't won a playoff game, but he's done a decent job there as a head coach."

