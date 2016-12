Sly, Kate, Jason ... Celebrities Scramble During XMAS Rush

Celebs have "people" to do lots of stuff ... but lots of them become normies the day before XMAS, scrambling to beat the deadline.

We got Sly, Kate Beckinsale, Jason Mewes and lots others at The Grove and the streets of Bev Hils. They even braved crappy weather as they lugged their bags around.

Merry XMAS.