Jeanie Buss Predicted Phil Jackson Split In 2009 (VIDEO)

Jeanie Buss Predicted Phil Jackson Split ... In 2009

12/31/2016 12:05 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Call her Nostradamus ... because back in 2009, Jeanie Buss accurately predicted she'd never marry Phil Jackson

We were digging around the ol' TMZ video vault when we found this clip of the couple leaving a wedding in Bev Hills back in the day .... when we asked if they would ever take the plunge. 

Check out Jeanie's answer. 

They did get engaged in 2012 ... after 13 years of dating. But now, they've announced the engagement is off and they're going their separate ways. 

The good news ... Jeanie says they're still on good terms and will remain friends. 

