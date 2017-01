New Year's Eve 2017 Hollywood Says Sayonara to 2016

Hollywood's finest were dressed to impress with one last thing to say to 2016 ... don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Celebs like John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Conor McGregor were looking sharp for their respective NYE shindigs, with everyone rockin' tuxes and dresses.

It's been a rough year for our stars, and they seem to be happy to be done with it.

#GoodRiddance2016