Attorney Mark Geragos Trump Made Me a Fortune!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump proved to be solid gold for famed attorney Mark Geragos -- who won $150k in an election bet -- and he didn't even support the Prez-elect!!!

Geragos snagged 10-to-1 odds with 3 different people ... all of whom bet against Trump. One of them placed a side bet that Trump would not even win the nomination.

Here's the thing ... Geragos, who gambled with $15k, is a liberal democrat and very clearly does not support Trump. We asked him why he bet on Trump and he quoted H.L. Mencken, who famously said, "No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public."

He also relied on the rusty, trust pendulum swing, in placing his bet.

Geragos tells us 2 out of the 3 people have already anted up, but his business partner has not. Geragos says, "Kabateck is a cheap son of a gun and I'm going to sue him."

FYI ... betting is illegal in California, where the bet was made, and therefore unenforceable by the courts. Nonetheless, point made.