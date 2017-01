Freddie Roach It's Over for Ronda ... She Should Retire

EXCLUSIVE

There's no hope left for Ronda Rousey ... her fighting career is over ... so says legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach.

Actually, Roach didn't believe in Ronda going into the fight either -- and actually bet AGAINST her at UFC 207. Turns out it was a smart bet.

Listen to Roach ... he basically says Ronda was never able to come back mentally from the Holly Holm thrashing ... plus, everyone now knows her flaws as a fighter.

Bottom line ... it's over for Ronda.